Airing Out: Murcia Deactivates Pollution Protocol

By Catherine McGeer •
Updated: 05 Jan 2024 • 16:31
: Celebrating Clear Skies: as Air Quality Improves
Image: Shutterstock/Deemerwha studio
AFTER more than a week on high alert due to poor air quality, Murcia City Council deactivated the level 1 pollution warning on Friday, January 5. This decision comes as a result of improved air quality measurements, specifically in the San Basilio and Alcantarilla monitoring stations, where maximum PM10 values were not exceeded on Thursday, January 4.
The city and some other areas like Mazarron and Lorca had been under alert due to high levels of pollutants PM10 and PM2.5. However, the levels at the San Basilio station averaged at 48.73 µg/m3, and at Alcantarilla, it stood at 28.41 µg/m3. These values fell below the maximum thresholds, prompting the council to abandon the pollution warning completely, having already downgraded it from its highest level on Wednesday, January 3.
The observed downward trend in contaminant levels on Friday, January 5 in these monitoring stations, coupled with favourable forecasts from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) for the upcoming days, led to the decision to deactivate the level 1 warning. This move aims to assure residents of improving air quality in the region.
For more Costa Cálida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.