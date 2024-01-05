Airing Out: Murcia Deactivates Pollution Protocol

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 05 Jan 2024 • 16:31

: Celebrating Clear Skies: as Air Quality Improves Image: Shutterstock/Deemerwha studio

AFTER more than a week on high alert due to poor air quality, Murcia City Council deactivated the level 1 pollution warning on Friday, January 5. This decision comes as a result of improved air quality measurements, specifically in the San Basilio and Alcantarilla monitoring stations, where maximum PM10 values were not exceeded on Thursday, January 4.

Monitoring Stations Show Decrease in Pollutants

The city and some other areas like Mazarron and Lorca had been under alert due to high levels of pollutants PM10 and PM2.5. However, the levels at the San Basilio station averaged at 48.73 µg/m3, and at Alcantarilla, it stood at 28.41 µg/m3. These values fell below the maximum thresholds, prompting the council to abandon the pollution warning completely, having already downgraded it from its highest level on Wednesday, January 3.

PM10 Levels Below Threshold, Alert Discontinued

The observed downward trend in contaminant levels on Friday, January 5 in these monitoring stations, coupled with favourable forecasts from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) for the upcoming days, led to the decision to deactivate the level 1 warning. This move aims to assure residents of improving air quality in the region.

