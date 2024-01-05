Mandatory Mask-Wearing in Health Centres Across Murcia Region Returns

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 05 Jan 2024 • 16:45
Return of the Mask in Murcia
Image: Shutterstock/ fizkes
STARTING on Saturday, January 6, masks will once again become mandatory in all healthcare facilities across the Murcia Region. This decision, announced by the Health Department, aligns with earlier actions taken by Valencia and Cataluña in response to the increase in respiratory infections nationwide.
The Murcian Health Service will enforce this measure in hospitals, health centres, Primary Care Emergency Services, and clinics across the region. The move comes amidst a notable increase in flu cases and other respiratory infections. Juan José Pedreño, the Health Councillor, emphasised that this measure aims to safeguard both patients and healthcare professionals.
Minister of Health, Mónica García, has called for an extraordinary Interterritorial Council of the National Health System on Monday, January 8. This meeting will gather regional councillors to collectively address and coordinate measures against the rising infections. The emphasis lies on mask usage in any setting, especially if experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness, to curtail further transmission.
The Murcian Health Service has been distributing free masks since December 30 in their ten hospitals and Primary Care emergency units. This initiative, combined with the upcoming mandate, seeks to mitigate the spread of respiratory infections among the populace and healthcare workers.
Additionally, health authorities urge the population to heighten protective measures, advocating for mask usage upon experiencing symptoms like cold, cough, or any respiratory-related signs, especially when in contact with vulnerable individuals.
Recent reports highlight a 23.4 per cent spike in the overall incidence of respiratory infections in the past week. Healthcare facilities are witnessing increased pressure due to an increase in respiratory illnesses, predominantly influenza cases.
To bolster healthcare capacity, the Murcian Health Service, which now boasts 4,000 more professionals than in pre-pandemic times, has contingency plans in place across all regional hospitals. These plans aim to ensure adequate resources are available to handle the anticipated rise in patient numbers in the upcoming weeks.
Efforts are underway to reinforce healthcare services based on evolving demands, aiming to enhance the care provided in response to the escalating burden on healthcare facilities.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
