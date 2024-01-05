Oscar Pistorius: Has Justice Been Served In Nine Years?

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Jan 2024 • 8:58

Ex-Paralympian, Oscar Pistorius. Credit: Kastom/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole after serving a nine-year jail term for murdering his girlfriend.

On Friday, December 5, Oscar Pistorius, the famed former Paralympic and Olympic runner, was released from prison on parole.

The length of his jail term has put South African justice under the spotlight and raises questions about what kind of message this sends out regarding gender-based violence.

Pistorius, who was convicted for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, was freed after serving nine years of his sentence. The event was confirmed by South Africa’s Department of Correctional Services.

Parole Conditions And Future Restrictions

Under parole, Pistorius will reside in his uncle’s house in Waterkloof, a prestigious area in Pretoria, adhering to strict conditions.

He will be required to participate in programs focusing on anger management and combating gender-based violence, reflecting the nature of his crime.

Alcohol consumption is prohibited, and he must seek approval for travel or employment. These constraints make his return to athletics highly unlikely.

Legal Proceedings And Sentencing

Initially convicted of culpable homicide in 2014, Pistorius began a five-year sentence but was placed under house arrest shortly thereafter.

However, this ruling was overturned in December 2014, resulting in a murder conviction. His initial six-year sentence in 2016 was deemed excessively lenient and subsequently extended to 15 years, accounting for time already served.

Impact On Gender-Based Violence Awareness

The decision to release Pistorius in November last year has reignited discussions on gender-based violence in South Africa, a cause that Steenkamp campaigned for.

A South African based group named Women for Change, highlighted the issue on Twitter/X: ‘We believe that granting parole to someone convicted of killing another person sends a concerning message about accountability and justice in our country. We maintain that Oscar Pistorius should have served his full sentence for the brutal murder of Reeva.’

Speaking of the justice system the post continued: ‘This country has collective amnesia! One day, they scream for justice. The other day, they are okay when a celebrity is being released on parole after murdering his girlfriend… Oscar Pistorius only served 8 years FOR MURDER! This can’t be right…’

Spokeswoman Bulelwa Adonis, criticized the early release, stating it sends ‘the wrong message’ to potential offenders.

Pistorius gained global recognition as a six-time Paralympic gold medallist and for competing in the Olympics with prosthetic blades.

His trial, following the fatal shooting of Steenkamp through a locked bathroom door, drew extensive media coverage. He claimed to have mistaken her for an intruder, a claim the court ultimately rejected.