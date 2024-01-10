By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 12:58

Alicante Sets Sail for a Record-Breaking Cruise Season. Image: Alicante City & Beach.

The first two cruise ships of the year brought around 8,400 people to the Port of Alicante on January 6.

These figures mark the beginning of what is anticipated to be a record-breaking season.

On Saturday, January 6, the Iona from P&O Cruises arrived, a day later than initially announced, boasting a capacity for 5,200 passengers.

This sizeable vessel docked from 8:00.AM until 6:00.PM.

Following suit, the MSC Poesia docked on Tuesday, January 9, with the capability to transport 3,220 cruise passengers who explored the city between 7:00.AM until 4:00.PM.

Ana Poquet, the Councillor for Tourism, emphasised the positive impact of cruise passengers on the city, contributing to deseasonalisation in spring and autumn.

She highlighted that this tourist profile is a valuable promoter of the destination, often returning for getaways or holidays, representing a fundamental segment.

Collaboration between the Port Authority, the Costa Blanca Cruise Tourism Association, and the Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board resulted in record-breaking figures for the sector in 2023, with 84 ships and over 200,000 cruise passengers.

This year, projections indicate exceeding one hundred ships and 230,000 visitors.

In 2023, the economic impact of the sector in Alicante was estimated at 40 million, expected to reach 70 million in indirect and induced impact.

Figures for this year may increase by 10-15 per cent, with the continued commitment of MSC Cruises to Alicante as a base port, scheduling 20 ships for May.

The cruise calendar for 2024 which commenced on January 6t is active every month except February and December, where no ships are currently scheduled.

Though subject to variations, the strongest months are concentrated in spring and autumn.

Moreover, 16 occasions will see two or more ships coinciding on the same day this year.

Notably, the Silvermoon from Silverseas is set to call for the first time in Alicante.