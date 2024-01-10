France’s Most Wanted Arrested In Spain

By John Ensor • Published: 10 Jan 2024 • 13:54

Image of National Police. Credit: interior.gob.es

The National Police have captured one of France’s most dangerous fugitives in Madrid which brings a three-year manhunt to a close

In an intensive operation, the National Police in Madrid have arrested one of France’s most dangerous fugitives after an exhaustive three-year investigation.

The search began in 2021, following a tip-off from the French Liaison Officer in Spain. The authorities were on the trail of a formidable criminal clan leader from France.

The wanted individual was notorious for his criminal activities and was involved in a violent settling of accounts, where he used a submachine gun against a rival clan boss, resulting in serious injuries to him and his youngest daughter.

The fugitive and his family took extraordinary measures to avoid detection, constantly changing their identities and using a variety of mobile phones and vehicles, which he changed every month.

In another cunning move, the fugitive enrolled his seven-year-old son in a school under a false name. These intricate layers of security significantly complicated the investigation, demonstrating the fugitive’s determination to evade capture.

The complexity of the case prompted the Active Fugitive Search Group of France (FAST France) to intensify its involvement in 2023. This led to the issuance of 16 European Investigation Orders, reflecting the seriousness and scope of the investigation.

The fugitive was wanted for attempted murder, illegal possession of weapons, and membership in a criminal organization. These are serious charges which carry the weight of a potential life sentence.

A Collaborative Effort

The investigation saw close collaboration between the Spanish and French police forces. This international cooperation was vital in narrowing down the fugitive’s whereabouts.

Initially, he was believed to be between the province of Murcia and Madrid, and later in Torrevieja, where he narrowly escaped before the arrival of the agents.

The Final Capture

The persistence of the authorities paid off when they located a vehicle believed to be used by the fugitive. This discovery led to a comprehensive operation spanning several days. In a decisive moment, the fugitive was identified travelling from the Villaverde neighbourhood to Tetuan.

His arrest on January 8, was dramatic, marked by his violent resistance and an attempted escape on foot. However, the police were able to apprehend him, and he has since been handed over to the National Court.

This arrest underscores the message that no matter the lengths to which a criminal may go to evade capture, justice has a long reach.