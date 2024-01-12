News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 13:05

Image: Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall

Roman Fun

VILLA Antiopa invites you to unravel the secrets of ancient Rome with engaging activities. Starting January 13 thematic tours inspired by Roman festivities will be held on the second Saturday of each month. Join at 49 Avda. de la Torre, Rincon de la Victoria at 4:30 pm. To attend contact villaantiopa@rincondelavictoria.es.

Dance Show

TORRE del Mar’s La Hermandad del Carmen hosts ‘The Psychology of Colour’ dance show on January 27 at 8 PM in Vélez-Málaga’s Carmen Theatre. Ticket sales at €10 benefit Ntra. Sra del Carmen’s Social Works. Tickets available at Torre del Mar Tourist Office. For inquiries, call 640 768 165.

Trapiche Market

THE Trapiche Market on Calle Benamargosa KM 0.5, Velez-Malaga has returned to its normal timetable. You can find them with a selection of artisan stalls every Tuesday from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm. For more information call Anita on 627877164.

Speed-dating

CALLING all you single ladies and men! An international speed-dating event has been organised at Bitácora on Paseo de Larios 7 in Torre del Mar. It takes place on Wednesday, January 17 from 8.30 pm. To book email margrietvv@hotmail.com.

Cultural Tour

ALMUÑECAR‘s Cultural Department offers a €10 cultural tour to Salar’s Roman Villa on January 21. Led by Alberto García Gilabert, it includes a guided visit, an archaeologist’s explanation, and nature walks. Registration deadline: January 18 at Casa de la Cultura. Comfortable attire is recommended.

Spring Hikes

LOS Nórdicos Almuñecar has announced the launch of their spring hiking series, commencing this Saturday, January 13. The inaugural hike will explore the picturesque Lecrin Valley, surrounded by lush orange-laden trees. For more details on this refreshing outdoor adventure, visit their website at losnordicos.com.

