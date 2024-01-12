News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 13:05
Image: Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall
VILLA Antiopa invites you to unravel the secrets of ancient Rome with engaging activities. Starting January 13 thematic tours inspired by Roman festivities will be held on the second Saturday of each month. Join at 49 Avda. de la Torre, Rincon de la Victoria at 4:30 pm. To attend contact villaantiopa@rincondelavictoria.es.
TORRE del Mar’s La Hermandad del Carmen hosts ‘The Psychology of Colour’ dance show on January 27 at 8 PM in Vélez-Málaga’s Carmen Theatre. Ticket sales at €10 benefit Ntra. Sra del Carmen’s Social Works. Tickets available at Torre del Mar Tourist Office. For inquiries, call 640 768 165.
THE Trapiche Market on Calle Benamargosa KM 0.5, Velez-Malaga has returned to its normal timetable. You can find them with a selection of artisan stalls every Tuesday from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm. For more information call Anita on 627877164.
CALLING all you single ladies and men! An international speed-dating event has been organised at Bitácora on Paseo de Larios 7 in Torre del Mar. It takes place on Wednesday, January 17 from 8.30 pm. To book email margrietvv@hotmail.com.
ALMUÑECAR‘s Cultural Department offers a €10 cultural tour to Salar’s Roman Villa on January 21. Led by Alberto García Gilabert, it includes a guided visit, an archaeologist’s explanation, and nature walks. Registration deadline: January 18 at Casa de la Cultura. Comfortable attire is recommended.
LOS Nórdicos Almuñecar has announced the launch of their spring hiking series, commencing this Saturday, January 13. The inaugural hike will explore the picturesque Lecrin Valley, surrounded by lush orange-laden trees. For more details on this refreshing outdoor adventure, visit their website at losnordicos.com.
For more Axarquia news and events
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
