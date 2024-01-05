Almuñecar’s Collaborative Housing Initiative

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Jan 2024 • 15:00

A New Era of Affordable Living in Almuñécar Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

THE Diputación de Granada, in collaboration with the Almuñecar – La Herradura Town Hall, has sealed a significant deal aimed at addressing the housing needs of the region.

Prime Location & Pioneering Housing Project

This agreement involves the allocation of a prime location in the heart of Almuñécar for a pioneering housing project. This venture will bring forth a complex comprising 101 affordable homes for public rental, with rentals ranging from €300 to €500 per month.

The initiative, orchestrated through the Provincial Housing, Land, and Equipment Company (VISOGSA), highlights the pressing need to provide housing options for the younger population. These accommodations will be equipped with shared facilities including a gym, communal areas, a multipurpose room, a play area, and more across a 702-square-meter space distributed over multiple floors.

Emphasis on Sustainable Practices

Furthermore, the project emphasises sustainable practices, focusing on energy efficiency and waste management to reduce emissions and promote self-sustaining housing powered by clean energy sources.

Investment and Construction Timeline

With an estimated investment of €12.5 million, construction is planned to conclude by June 2026. These residences will be available exclusively to those registered in the Almuñécar – La Herradura Town Hall’s housing demand registry, offering an opportunity for affordable living in a high-demand area.

