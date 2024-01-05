Almuñecar’s Collaborative Housing Initiative

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 05 Jan 2024 • 15:00
A New Era of Affordable Living in Almuñécar
Image: Almuñecar Town Hall
THE Diputación de Granada, in collaboration with the Almuñecar – La Herradura Town Hall, has sealed a significant deal aimed at addressing the housing needs of the region.
This agreement involves the allocation of a prime location in the heart of Almuñécar for a pioneering housing project. This venture will bring forth a complex comprising 101 affordable homes for public rental, with rentals ranging from €300 to €500 per month.
The initiative, orchestrated through the Provincial Housing, Land, and Equipment Company (VISOGSA), highlights the pressing need to provide housing options for the younger population. These accommodations will be equipped with shared facilities including a gym, communal areas, a multipurpose room, a play area, and more across a 702-square-meter space distributed over multiple floors.
Furthermore, the project emphasises sustainable practices, focusing on energy efficiency and waste management to reduce emissions and promote self-sustaining housing powered by clean energy sources.
With an estimated investment of €12.5 million, construction is planned to conclude by June 2026. These residences will be available exclusively to those registered in the Almuñécar – La Herradura Town Hall’s housing demand registry, offering an opportunity for affordable living in a high-demand area.
For more Axarquía news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.