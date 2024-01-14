Please help baby Robin survive cancer

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Help Baby Robin
On Saturday, February 3 in Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmadena from 3pm onwards, the Junction Bar are holding a fundraiser in aid of raising money to help with the costs of Robin’s Immunotherapy Treatment in Barcelona.
Robin was born with Neuroblastoma, a rare high risk and aggressive childhood cancer. His condition was only diagnosed a couple of days after his 1st birthday in January 2023, although it started whilst his cells were forming in the womb.
He went through 6 months of intense chemotherapy at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London after the diagnosis and is now in Barcelona undergoing radiotherapy and ground- breaking immunotherapy treatment. The immunotherapy treatment raises his chance of surviving into adulthood by 85 per cent.
Unfortunately, the treatment in Barcelona, which all being well, will finish in May 2024, is extremely expensive but vital, so his family are trying desperately to raise the money needed, so Robin has the best chance of survival.
Please come along to the Junction Bar On Saturday, February 3 from 3pm and join in the fun, with a raffle, bingo, karaoke & more, or, if you can’t make it, you can make a donation on the following GoFundMe link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jaysv7-ayuda-al-bebe-robin-a-sobrevivir-al-cancer
The organisers are also asking for donations for the raffle, which will be held on the day, so if there are any bars or businesses out there, who would kindly donate anything from a bottle of wine, beer, or a voucher for a service, for example: hair, nails or massages, etc., then please contact the bar.
