EasyJet and Musement join forces

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 18:59

Experience the Prado Museum. Credit: Nicholas Courtney/Shutterstock.com

In a bid to elevate the travel experience for their customers, easyJet, one of Europe’s leading airlines, has forged a strategic partnership with Musement, a global Tours & Activities company.

This collaboration, announced on Monday, January 15, promises to open up a world of exciting excursions, activities, and attractions in numerous European destinations and beyond to complement the airline’s competitive prices.

Expanding horizons

This partnership brings with it a brand-new digital platform for Tours & Activities which are integrated into the easyJet website.

It allows customers to easily book a wide array of local experiences in all easyJet destinations, either through the easyJet app following flight confirmation or via the dedicated site.

This venture follows the success of easyJet holidays’ partnership with Musement in 2022, offering a treasure trove of excursions and activities for package holiday customers.

This latest promotion entitles all easyJet customers to access these exciting offerings, whether booking flights or package holidays.

EasyJet statement

Russell Braterman, Proposition & Innovation Director at easyJet, enthused, ‘We are always looking for ways to make great value travel even easier for our customers with our unrivalled short-haul European network.’

He went on to explain that easyJet offer, ‘over a thousand routes across 35 countries, and by partnering with Musement our customers are able to explore all the best local experiences these fantastic destinations have to offer.’

Message from Musement

Nishank Gopalkrishnan, Chief Commercial Officer at Musement, echoed the sentiment, stating, ‘Our collaboration with easyJet holidays has been excellent, and I am now delighted we will expand this partnership to support the wider easyJet organisation.’

Elevating the travel experience

Musement’s carefully curated selection of excursions, activities, and attraction tickets for easyJet comes with a commitment to high standards in terms of quality, health and safety, and sustainability.

This ensures peace of mind for customers, both before and after booking a flight. Most experience tickets are paperless, allowing for easy scanning of a QR code at the activity’s outset or at the venue entrance.

Moreover, convenient push notifications serve as valuable reminders for location and timing as the experience approaches.

Whether customers dream of exploring the Vatican’s museums, experiencing a thrilling 4×4 adventure in Madeira, or indulging in the thermal baths of a Polish mountain village, the new partnership with Musement ensures that there is something for everyone. Also included are activities in Salou, Barcelona and 190 experiences in Madrid alone.

In a world where travel experiences are becoming increasingly personalised, easyJet and Musement have joined forces to offer their customers a diverse and exciting array of options, with their aim to make each journey an unforgettable adventure.