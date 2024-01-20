Spain and Morocco tackle immigration and terrorism

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 14:53

Spanish and Moroccan ministers meeting. Credit: interior.gob.es

A recent meeting between Spain and its ‘key strategic partner’ Morocco, aimed to strengthen ties in their migration policy and fight against terrorism.

Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Spain’s Interior Minister, recently highlighted Morocco’s significant role as a strategic partner during his first foreign visit since his appointment.

Grande-Marlaska met with Moroccan Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit in Rabat on Friday, January 19. This crucial meeting, their thirteenth since 2018, underscores the strong ties and shared commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Collaborative efforts in migration and anti-trafficking

The ministers focused on joint efforts in managing migration, combating human trafficking, and enhancing civil protection. Grande-Marlaska expressed gratitude for Morocco’s dedication to tackling irregular immigration and the brutal realities of human trafficking, describing it as ‘a particularly cruel and inhuman scourge.’

Their discussions reaffirmed the Spanish-Moroccan model of preventative collaboration. Grande-Marlaska highlighted this as a significant example of practical cooperation between Europe and Africa, particularly amidst growing migratory pressures.

He confirmed a 41 per cent decrease in irregular arrivals to Ceuta and Melilla, demonstrating the effectiveness of their coordinated efforts.

Advancements in border technology and security

In addition to migration issues, technological advancements at border crossings were discussed. Grande-Marlaska mentioned the implementation of an automatic entry and exit system in Ceuta and Melilla, aimed at streamlining border processes while ensuring robust controls.

United front against terrorism and organized crime

The ministers’ discussion extended to the fight against terrorism and organized crime. Grande-Marlaska underscored the importance of international cooperation in these areas, noting the success of joint anti-terrorism activities in 2023.

He cited 14 operations leading to over 80 arrests, including a significant operation on December 19 in Nador and Melilla against a jihadist recruitment network.

Civil protection and future collaboration

The dialogue also covered civil protection, with Spain’s ongoing support to Morocco highlighted. Grande-Marlaska recalled Spain’s assistance during Morocco’s earthquake in September.

He praised the bilateral cooperation exemplified by the successful Operation Crossing the Strait, which saw record-breaking numbers in passenger and vehicle transport during its 2023 run.

The enduring partnership between Spain and Morocco, particularly in internal affairs, represents a model of successful bilateral cooperation, and sets a precedent for future collaborations.