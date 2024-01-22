Cheers! Real Madrid’s stadium boasts unique features

By John Ensor •
Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 18:29
Real Madrid's stadium.
Credit: bernabeuofficial/Facebook.com
Ask most football fans and they will probably agree there’s no better way to enjoy a game than with a fresh beer.
This ideal scenario has been brilliantly envisioned by the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, home of Real Madrid, as they introduce an extraordinary feature to their venue.
Announced recently, the iconic football stadium, which has been undergoing extensive renovations for five years, will soon reveal a ground-breaking addition.
Mahou San Miguel, the famous beer brand, is set to open a small-scale brewery within the stadium’s Padre Damian area, near the Honor Box.
This facility, visible to the public, will be the first of its kind in a football stadium. Alberto Rodriguez-Toquero, the general director of Mahou San Miguel, described the project as ‘a dream come true’.
The integration of a brewery within the Santiago Bernabeu marks a significant shift in how stadiums are perceived and utilised.
Beyond improving the physical infrastructure, the project aims to transform the stadium into a centre of ongoing activity, extending well beyond football matches.
This approach is geared towards enhancing the overall experience for spectators, offering them something unique and memorable.
Further enhancing the Santiago Bernabeu experience, the stadium will also introduce a new fixed and retractable roof. This state-of-the-art structure can be deployed in just 15 minutes, ensuring that all seats are shielded from rain.
The upgrade promises to provide ‘climatic comfort’ to 100 per cent of members and spectators, a significant improvement to the stadium’s amenities.
Florentino Perez, in his Christmas speech, highlighted the importance of this development, stating that it will contribute to ‘institutional stability and the economic solidity’ necessary to remain competitive.
The Santiago Bernabeu’s transformation is a testament to Real Madrid’s forward-thinking vision. This project not only serves as an enhancement to the sporting facility but also redefines the role of a stadium in the modern era.
It stands as a beacon of innovation, merging the love for football with the pleasure of a good beer, all within the electrifying atmosphere of one of the world’s most famous football venues.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.