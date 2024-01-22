Cheers! Real Madrid’s stadium boasts unique features

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 18:29

Real Madrid's stadium. Credit: bernabeuofficial/Facebook.com

Ask most football fans and they will probably agree there’s no better way to enjoy a game than with a fresh beer.

This ideal scenario has been brilliantly envisioned by the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, home of Real Madrid, as they introduce an extraordinary feature to their venue.

Announced recently, the iconic football stadium, which has been undergoing extensive renovations for five years, will soon reveal a ground-breaking addition.

A dream come true

Mahou San Miguel, the famous beer brand, is set to open a small-scale brewery within the stadium’s Padre Damian area, near the Honor Box.

This facility, visible to the public, will be the first of its kind in a football stadium. Alberto Rodriguez-Toquero, the general director of Mahou San Miguel, described the project as ‘a dream come true’.

Revolutionising the stadium experience

The integration of a brewery within the Santiago Bernabeu marks a significant shift in how stadiums are perceived and utilised.

Beyond improving the physical infrastructure, the project aims to transform the stadium into a centre of ongoing activity, extending well beyond football matches.

This approach is geared towards enhancing the overall experience for spectators, offering them something unique and memorable.

Innovative features and comfort enhancements

Further enhancing the Santiago Bernabeu experience, the stadium will also introduce a new fixed and retractable roof. This state-of-the-art structure can be deployed in just 15 minutes, ensuring that all seats are shielded from rain.

The upgrade promises to provide ‘climatic comfort’ to 100 per cent of members and spectators, a significant improvement to the stadium’s amenities.

Florentino Perez, in his Christmas speech, highlighted the importance of this development, stating that it will contribute to ‘institutional stability and the economic solidity’ necessary to remain competitive.

A vision for the future

The Santiago Bernabeu’s transformation is a testament to Real Madrid’s forward-thinking vision. This project not only serves as an enhancement to the sporting facility but also redefines the role of a stadium in the modern era.

It stands as a beacon of innovation, merging the love for football with the pleasure of a good beer, all within the electrifying atmosphere of one of the world’s most famous football venues.