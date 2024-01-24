Landslide emergency: Rules Bridge repairs and investments

By Catherine McGeer •
Landslide Concerns Prompt Emergency Measures.
EMERGENCY measures have been initiated on the Rules Bridge due to landslides detected near the reservoir. Since the dam’s construction, the reservoir area has experienced instability, causing ‘deep’ landslides on the slope when the water level drops. The N323 motorway, frequently resurfaced to address irregularities, reflects the ongoing challenge.
Of particular concern are landslides affecting the Rules Viaduct on the A-44. To mitigate risks, the Council of Ministers declared an emergency recently, authorising urgent repairs. The Ministry of Transport plans a €9.5 million investment to improve the foundation and support at kilometres 171 and 400.
Experts warned of ground movements in 2021, urging monitoring. The study, part of the ‘Riskcoast’ project, identified three landslides threatening the 345-hectare reservoir. Since 2019, researchers have monitored visible cracks on N-323, emphasising the drought’s potential to worsen the issue.
Authorities are also implementing flood risk measures, including evacuation alerts, given the presence of significant flood risk areas. The instability poses significant challenges for the Tropical Coast. Emergency repairs on the Rules Viaduct and A-44 motorway may disrupt transportation, impacting the local economy and potentially deterring tourism. The disappearance of scenic viewing points along N323 affects the region’s attractiveness.
