Historic KMD Danmark Ship Docked

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 19:19
La Herradura Port abuzz with excitement
Image : Facebook/ Rocío Alarcón
In a surprising turn of events, the arrival of the KMD Danmark at La Herradura port has ignited a flurry of activity on social media platforms. The historic vessel, a naval training ship belonging to the Danish Maritime Authority, gracefully sailed into the bay of La Herradura on January 20.
The three-masted ship, similar to the Spanish Navy’s Juan Sebastián Elcano, is no stranger to Spanish ports. A full-rigged training ship, it regularly tours the Mediterranean, often allowing the public to explore its decks when in port.
With almost a century of history, the KMD Danmark remains in remarkable condition. In the past twelve months, it has visited ports in La Coruña and Cartagena, offering visitors a glimpse into its rich maritime heritage. This time, the ship sailed to La Herradura from Porto Grande, Cape Verde, leaving enthusiasts eager to uncover the purpose behind its enchanting visit to this picturesque port.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
