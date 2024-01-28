Rock rebellion: Two arrested for threatening President of Murcia at concert.

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 6:00
Punk Rock Scuffle
Image: X/ @LopezMirasF
IN a recent incident at a punk rock concert in Madrid, two individuals were arrested by the National Police on January 26 for allegedly threatening the president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras. The confrontation occurred during a concert at the Riviera venue featuring the punk rock band Biznaga.
According to initial reports, López Miras, who had chosen to stay in Madrid after attending Fitur, the tourism fair, was attending the concert when he was confronted by two individuals. These individuals reportedly reproached him for his presence at the event. The same pair allegedly attempted to approach López Miras again, prompting the intervention of the venue’s security.
A physical altercation ensued, leading to the involvement of the National Police, who detained the two young men. López Miras, accompanied by journalists from ‘El Mundo,’ had retreated to an upper area of the venue and was unharmed during the scuffle. López Miras did not sustain any injuries as he was not present at the location of the altercation.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
