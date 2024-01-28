By Anna Ellis •
Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 8:32
Shall we talk about art? Join the artistic journey at MACA, Alicante. Image: Consortium of Museums of the Generalitat Valenciana.
Embark on a unique journey of artistic exploration through the “Shall we Talk About Art?” event organised by the Consortium of Museums of the Generalitat Valenciana.
This initiative aims to foster a new way of engaging with museums and facilitating the exchange of experiences.
Through guided tours and interactive activities, the event seeks to delve into concepts and ideas arising from the MACA collections.
The focus is on connecting the artworks with their historical and contemporary contexts.
Participants will explore how artists represent their experiences, contributing to the creation of collective memory through diverse contemporary languages that have emerged in the 20th and 21st centuries.
Entry is free but spaces are limited.
Prior registration is required by sending an email to maca.comunicacion@alicante.es.
If you cannot attend, please cancel your ticket using the same email address to allow others to participate.
The first talk is taking place at the Museum of Contemporary Art of Alicante (MACA), Plaza Santa María, 3, Alicante on Thursday, February 8, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
