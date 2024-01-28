Sweet spot: Europe’s first cocoa harvest

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 22:32
Sweet success in Axarquia.
Image: Shutterstock/ Narong Khueankaew
IN a breakthrough venture, researchers at IHSM (the Institute of Subtropical and Mediterranean Horticulture) La Mayora in Axarquia have accomplished the seemingly impossible—successful cocoa cultivation in controlled greenhouse conditions. Historically, attempts to grow cocoa in the region, dating back centuries, had always failed until a private initiative from La Despensa de Palacio and IHSM researchers bore fruit recently.
Overcoming the challenge of the region’s winter temperatures, which are lower than cocoa’s tropical ideal, researchers used two greenhouses—one heated and one unheated. Manual pollination was crucial, given the absence of native pollinators in Spain. The result: a modest but significant 70-kilogram cocoa harvest, marking Europe’s first successful cocoa yield.
While the yield is currently limited, researchers are optimistic about refining the cultivation process. Axarquia’s unique microclimate, with its moderately low minimum temperatures, proves beneficial for unheated greenhouses. Although large-scale commercial production faces challenges, the project has sparked interest from the chocolate industry, hinting at a potential niche market for European-grown cocoa. The successful venture opens doors to further innovations in cocoa cultivation outside traditional tropical regions.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.