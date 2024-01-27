Axarquía’s ‘Secret of Good Living’

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 22:28

The secret of good living in Axarquia. Image: Shutterstock/ Lukasz Janyst

THE Costa del Sol Axarquía Municipalities Consortium is set to make a splash at Fitur 2024 (the International Tourism Fair) with its campaign, ‘The Secret of Good Living,’ targeting both the general public and industry professionals. President Jorge Martín emphasised the region’s exceptional destination appeal, rooted in its diverse landscape and privileged location within Andalucia and the province of Málaga.

Varied Offerings: From White Washed Villages to Blue Flag Beaches

The Axarquía stands out for its varied offerings, from the charm of white villages and blue flag beaches to natural parks, historical heritage, local cuisine, and a plethora of outdoor activities, according to Vice President Jesús Pérez Atencia. In a sustainable move Axarquia is going digital, the region has introduced QR codes for tourist information, abandoning traditional paper brochures.

Axarquía’s TV Spot Takes Madrid by Storm

Notably, the campaign will also be highlighted on two giant screens in Plaza Callao, near Gran Vía in the centre of Madrid, featuring a 10-second looped tv spot throughout the week, reaching an audience of over 5 million people.

