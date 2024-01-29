Royal update: Princess Kate is ‘making good progress’ at home

By John Ensor • Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 15:12

The royal Family pictured at a reception on December 5, 2023. Credit: KensingtonRoyal/Shutterstock.com

There is some good news for fans of the royal family after it was reported that the Princess of Wales has been released from hospital and is now recovering at home.

After a lengthy 13-day stay in a hospital, it was announced on Monday, January 29 that Kate Middleton is now back at Windsor Palace. Her convalescence follows a significant abdominal operation.

On January 16, the Princess of Wales was admitted to the renowned London Clinic, where she was scheduled to stay between 10 to 14 days.

Official statement

Kensington Palace released an official statement on Twitter/X which confirmed her return. The post stated: ‘The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.’

‘The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

‘The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world,’ it concluded.

Recovery at Windsor

As she recuperates, the Princess will stay under close observation at her residence. It’s been advised that her public engagements will remain on hold until post-Easter, in adherence to medical guidance.

The specific nature of her ailment remains undisclosed by the Palace, apart from confirming its non-cancerous status.

Royal Family’s relief

The return of the future Queen is a comforting development for the Royal Family, which has been grappling with multiple health concerns.

Notably, King Charles visited his daughter-in-law at the hospital before himself undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate. Following his operation, the King is expected to take a rest from royal duties for a month.

The news of Princess Kate’s return home is a welcome relief to many after there was a misleading post on social media on Sunday, January 29, which read: ‘Just catching the TV news here in Spain. . . reporting that the Princess of Wales is “in an induced coma following complications.”‘

While details of her treatment have not been made public, thankfully the report proved to be fake news.