Major changes to Palma’s air traffic control

By John Ensor • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 15:44

Image of Palma Airport, Mallorca Credit: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock.com

Mallorca’s aviation is poised for a transformative shift as the Balearic Islands Control Centre, currently located at Palma airport, prepares for a major relocation to the Son Bonet aerodrome.

Spearheaded by ENAIRE, the organisation responsible for air navigation in Spain, this strategic move is driven by the need to enhance operational efficiency, optimise resource utilisation, and make more efficient use of public investments and infrastructure.

Will it affect flight services?

ENAIRE’s announcement on Tuesday, January 30, highlights that this relocation will not impact the continuity of services. The existing facilities at the Son Sant Joan site, which include the Air Control Centre and the Control Tower, as well as the regional management of ENAIRE, are currently undergoing remodelling works by Aena.

This relocation is part of a broader initiative to modernise air navigation equipment, upgrade facilities, and establish a contingency room separate from the current setup, thereby increasing service resilience.

The new setup at Son Bonet will play a pivotal role in implementing innovative airspace management operations, aimed at improving service quality and reducing environmental impacts. Additionally, it aligns with the latest regulations concerning energy efficiency and sustainability.

What about Palma’s control tower?

While the Control Centre is set to relocate, the Control Tower will continue to operate from Palma Airport. The relocation is deemed the most viable option, considering the significant investments and space constraints at the current location.

ENAIRE and Aena are meticulously planning this transition to ensure seamless access to the complex during the airport’s ongoing development work.

This move, initially proposed in a Non-Law Proposition by all parliamentary groups except Vox, stresses the importance of shifting the Palma Air Traffic Control Centre to Son Bonet over expanding the current facilities near the Son Sant Joan control tower.

It marks a new chapter in Mallorca’s aviation sector, promising enhanced service quality and a commitment to sustainable practices.