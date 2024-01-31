Mallorca pledges support for Ukraine

By John Ensor •
Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 14:36
Mallorcan support for Ukraine
Credit: conselldemallorca.cat
In a recent meeting, Llorenc Galmes, President of the Council of Mallorca, welcomed Artem Vorobyov, the Ukrainian Consul General in Barcelona, reinforcing Mallorca’s solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
Details of the meeting were published on Tuesday, January 30, in which the Majorcan Solidarity and Cooperation Fund, supported by the Council, pledged continued support for 2024, with a notable €100,000 donated in 2023, aimed at humanitarian projects in Ukrainian cities such as Odesa and Dnipro.
These projects focus on the integration of displaced individuals, emergency aid, and comprehensive care for those affected by the conflict.
Galmes affirmed, ‘we do not forget the critical situation that the population of Ukraine continues to experience. We are committed to mobilising all possible resources to help the Ukrainian people through the cooperation actions coordinated by the Majorcan Solidarity Fund, so that the aid is as effective as possible and to ensure that the funded projects respond to the real needs in the country.’ The sentiment echoed the island’s dedication to providing effective and necessary aid.
This collaboration extends to local Mallorcan organizations, such as AMAR Ukraine and the Ukrainian Family Association. Additionally, Mallorca’s network of libraries will expand to include Ukrainian literature, catering to the Ukrainian community in Mallorca.
This initiative, supported by Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska, is part of a global effort, showcasing Mallorca’s commitment to cultural and humanitarian support.
