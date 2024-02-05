Torremolinos: very  ‘International’ Half Marathon

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 15:57
1,800 runners, 30% foreign
Photos Torremolinos Town Hall
More than 1,800 athletes took part in the International Half Marathon of Torremolinos, which celebrated its 34th edition on February 4 in a festive atmosphere through the streets of the town.
The winner of the men’s race was Homolac Jiri with a time of 01:08:55 and in the female category Jo Vickers won with a time of 01:25:00.
The Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, gave the starting signal for the race which this year again had its start and finish line in the Pablo Ruiz Picasso cultural centre. “The Torremolinos Half Marathon has a very important tourist aspect and this year the race has had nearly 30 per cent of foreign runners”, said Del Cid, who highlighted, “the great influx of athletes from the United Kingdom, who every year have an appointment in this competition”.
Irish, Dutch and Germans are the other well represented nationalities who mixed with athletes from countries such as Argentina, Belgium, United States, Finland, Latvia and Canada.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.