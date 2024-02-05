Torremolinos: very  ‘International’ Half Marathon

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 15:57

1,800 runners, 30% foreign Photos Torremolinos Town Hall

More than 1,800 athletes took part in the International Half Marathon of Torremolinos, which celebrated its 34th edition on February 4 in a festive atmosphere through the streets of the town.

The winner of the men’s race was Homolac Jiri with a time of 01:08:55 and in the female category Jo Vickers won with a time of 01:25:00.

The Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, gave the starting signal for the race which this year again had its start and finish line in the Pablo Ruiz Picasso cultural centre. “The Torremolinos Half Marathon has a very important tourist aspect and this year the race has had nearly 30 per cent of foreign runners”, said Del Cid, who highlighted, “the great influx of athletes from the United Kingdom, who every year have an appointment in this competition”.

Irish, Dutch and Germans are the other well represented nationalities who mixed with athletes from countries such as Argentina, Belgium, United States, Finland, Latvia and Canada.