Living in Spain: save on your energy and taxes

By EWN • Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 11:13

Enjoy the Spanish lifestyle whilst saving money Credit: Erik Törner flickr

While Spain is a country with a relatively inexpensive standard of living, it has also felt the effects of generalised inflation, albeit less than other European countries.

So here are several tips to save on your cost of living. One of the main problems your wallet may have suffered in the last few months may have been the energy prices.

Save on electricity

In Spain, the cost of electricity has been steadily rising in the last few years, and, moreover, it fluctuates throughout the day. Therefore, one of the biggest favours you can do yourself is buying programmable electrical appliances –that is if you are just settling here– or finding out if the ones you already have that function available. Power is usually cheaper by night, so that is when you should do your washing.

Consider air conditioning

While Spain’s warmer climate is what makes it so attractive to foreigners, you will find out (or you might already have) that summers here can be scorching hot; therefore, you just can’t make do without an air conditioner. If you’re in the market for one, consider a model with a heat pump, as it will also double as a heater and save more energy than a standalone appliance.

Offset school fees against taxes

Also, if you’re looking for a school to send your children to and you pay taxes in Spain, take note that most schooling expenses are deductible. Depending on the Community you are living in you may have tax returns on Primary and Secondary School in regions such as the Valencian Community and Balearic Islands, or even, in the case of the Canary Islands, university costs.