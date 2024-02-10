Murcia ranks third in Spain for new business growth

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 7:00

New Businesses Signals Economic Boom Image: Shutterstock/ loreanto

THE Region of Murcia emerged as a powerhouse for business innovation in 2023, with 2,671 new companies formed, marking a remarkable 11.5 per cent growth compared to the national average of 9.1 per cent, according to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Driving Factors: Administrative Simplification and Fiscal Moderation

These figures reveal a daily creation rate of 7.3 businesses, surpassing the national average of 5.7. The increase in Murcia‘s business boom is thanks to simplifying paperwork and careful financial management, explained Minister Luis Alberto Marín.

December Surge: Murcia Claims Third Spot in New Business Creation

Despite ranking fourth in new business creation in the first eleven months of the year, Murcia‘s impressive growth in December, boasting a 1.4 per cent increase while the national average experienced a 3.7 per cent decline, propelled Murcia into third position.

Economic Confidence: Murcia’s Strategy for Success

Marín stated, ‘In contrast to the uncertainties arising from central government policies, we are striving to make Murcia a hub of economic freedom, instilling confidence for entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals, the true engines of job creation and economic development.’

