Costa del Sol: news in brief

By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 12 Feb 2024 • 15:28

Doctor, doctor

EVERY year Malaga province loses more than a hundred doctors who decide to move elsewhere. In total, in 2023, 152 professionals left the province to move to another area, which means that approximately every two and a half days a doctor leaves, according to data provided by the Malaga College of Doctors.

Evicted

SQUATTERS have been evicted from 13 properties in Manilva. Officers of the Local Police and the Guardia Civil, proceeded with the eviction from the occupied homes in the complex ‘Manilva Mar y Golf’, on Wednesday morning, February 7.

Unmasked

FACEMASKS are longer compulsory in Andalucian health care centres. The drop in the incidence of influenza and Covid-19 for the third consecutive week has led the Regional Ministry of Health to withdraw the requirement, although its use continues to be recommended for vulnerable groups.

Mexican Malaga

STARLITE Group promoter of major events with international impact including Starlite Marbella and which aspires to build the world’s first City of Music in Estepona, also wants to open in Malaga starting with Ánima, its Mexican restaurant which is already present at the Marbella festival.

Safer walking

FUENGIROLA Town Hall has started works on the creation of pedestrian walkways on the motorway to improve the access to La Calerita with the construction of two platforms that will run parallel and at the same height as the road that leads to the Mijas road.

Robin’s fundraiser

The Fundraiser on February 3 at the Junction Bar in Benalmadena in aid of raising money to help with the costs of immunotherapy treatment in Barcelona for Robin, a young boy, with Neuroblastoma cancer, was a great success and almost €4,000 was raised.