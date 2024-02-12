Costa del Sol: news in brief

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Updated: 12 Feb 2024 • 15:28
New Mexican restaurant
Photo: Rawpixel
Doctor, doctor
EVERY year Malaga province loses more than a hundred doctors who decide to move elsewhere. In total, in 2023, 152 professionals left the province to move to another area, which means that approximately every two and a half days a doctor leaves, according to data provided by the Malaga College of Doctors.
Evicted
SQUATTERS have been evicted from 13 properties in Manilva. Officers of the Local Police and the Guardia Civil, proceeded with the eviction from the occupied homes in the complex ‘Manilva Mar y Golf’, on Wednesday morning, February 7.
Unmasked
FACEMASKS are longer compulsory in Andalucian health care centres. The drop in the incidence of influenza and Covid-19 for the third consecutive week has led the Regional Ministry of Health to withdraw the requirement, although its use continues to be recommended for vulnerable groups.
Mexican Malaga
STARLITE Group promoter of major events with international impact including Starlite Marbella and which aspires to build the world’s first City of Music in Estepona, also wants to open in Malaga starting with Ánima, its Mexican restaurant which is already present at the Marbella festival.
Safer walking
FUENGIROLA Town Hall has started works on the creation of pedestrian walkways on the motorway to improve the access to La Calerita with the construction of two platforms that will run parallel and at the same height as the road that leads to the Mijas road.
Robin’s fundraiser
The Fundraiser on February 3 at the Junction Bar in Benalmadena in aid of raising money to help with the costs of immunotherapy treatment in Barcelona for Robin, a young boy, with Neuroblastoma cancer, was a great success and almost €4,000 was raised.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.