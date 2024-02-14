Cartagena City Hall announces free guided tours

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 7:00

: Take a journey through Cartagena’s History Image: Cartagena.es

CARTAGENA City Hall has opened registrations for new free guided tours and routes during the months of February and March. Exploring the historical richness of the region, the scheduled routes include visits to Cueva Victoria in Llano del Beal, Roman walls and roads, murals by Ramón Alonso Luzzy and Enrique Gabriel Navarro, and the cemetery of Nuestra Señora de Los Remedios.

Discover Roman Heritage on Fridays

The three scheduled routes to the Roman walls and roads will take place on Fridays: February 16, March 1, and March 8. The two-hour journey through the historic centre begins at the Punic Wall at 5 PM.

Unearth Fossil Treasures at Cueva Victoria

Visits to Cueva Victoria are set for Saturdays, February 17, and March 9. Cueva Victoria has uncovered thousands of fossil remains. For Nuestra Señora de los Remedios cemetery, Sunday tours are scheduled for February 18 and March 3, showcasing the resting place of notable figures, including Isaac Peral.

Vibrant Mural Tour through Cartagena

Lastly, a guided mural tour through Cartagena is planned for Sunday, February 25, from Santiago Dock to Morería Baja. For details on how and when to register see cartagena.es.

For more Costa Calida news click here