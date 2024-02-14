By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 8:44

Carlos Mazon and Masterchef Junior winner Loreto Riera. Image: Generalitat Valenciana.

On February 10, the President of the Valencian Community, Carlos Mazan, welcomed Loreto Riera, the winner of ‘MasterChef Junior 10’.

At just eight years old, Loretto has become the youngest champion in the history of the programme.

Loreto, hailing from Alicante, triumphed on January 3, achieving the highest rating of the season finale with a 13.9 per cent share of the screen, dominating the prime time slot.

Mazón praised Loreto’s exceptional culinary talent, hailing her as an ambassador for Alicante cuisine.

He emphasised that Loreto’s participation in MasterChef has brought Alicante’s name into households across the nation, showcasing not only the gastronomy of the region but also positioning Alicante as a top tourist destination.

During the final of MasterChef Junior 10, Loreto, a resident of Mutxamel, crafted a menu inspired by her life and loved ones.

Her menu featured a successful ‘steak tartar’ with mustard veil, crunchy bread, and cheese snow; roasted sea bass with a sea and mountain backdrop, bone emulsion, and roasted vegetables; and strawberries with liqueur, white chocolate ganache, yoghurt crystal, and rose petals.