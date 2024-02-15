Flamenco + fitness = Fitflamc

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 14:58

Fitflamc workout Photo: Facebook / Fitflamc

Join this wonderful new rhythm: an hour class to dance and enjoy the reversioned classic Andalucian Flamenco as you keep your body moving and exercising in a fun environment – Fitflamc. The classes start in March at La Milana dance studio in Estepona.

Fitflamc was created from the combination, study and adaptation of fitness to flamenco dance, so that the practice of the exercises and movements of fitness find a place in the steps and movements of flamenco dance.

In this way, the double functionality of physical exercise is achieved through aerobic movements and the approach to a universal dance such as flamenco dance, following a method and technique under the supervision of professionals in physical education.

Cardio workout

It is a highly effective cardio workout for losing or maintaining a healthy weight. In a 60-minute Fitflamc class you can burn 450 to 600 calories. And enjoy flamenco while you’re doing it.

Fitflamc helps to tone the whole body and improve general physical condition. The upper and lower body work prevents possible injuries and helps to correct body posture. Regular practice of this type of exercise can also improve respiratory capacity and heart health.

With Fitflamc you will gradually learn the choreographies and the different flamenco styles, gaining coordination and balance, and training your memory. You don’t need experience and everybody is welcome to join, call 611 738 340 for more information.