News in Brief: Costa Calida

Darts fun
FOR any aspiring darts players a darts night is held upstairs in Trevis bar on Camposol CC sector B on Mondays from 7 pm. All levels are welcome and there is no entrance fee.
THE renowned market ‘Peregrino’ in Caravaca de la Cruz is back from February 18 with a special Carnival-themed market. It will then be held on the third Sunday of every month. As well as handmade craft items and delicious local gastronomy there will be workshops and entertainment.
A multiple-car pileup caused significant delays on the A-7 motorway on the morning of February 12, between Murcia and Alcantarilla. The incident occurred at 8:48 am, blocking lanes. Emergency services responded, treating one injured person, who was later transferred to a hospital.
CORVERA Airport (RMU) started 2024 with a 21.2 per cent increase in January passenger numbers compared to last year. After a challenging 2023, the airport is optimistic about recovering from pandemic setbacks.
CARTAGENA bus stops are due for a Smart upgrade as plans to install mobile phone chargers, WIFI connection, and mini recycling points at each bus stop in the city are underway. The company Tecnoperpal has been chosen to complete the project.
A minute’s silence was held throughout the Region of Murcia on February 12 at 12 o’clock to commemorate the two Guardia Civil agents killed in a drug operation in Barbate in Cadiz on February 9.
