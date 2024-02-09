Jackpot joy: Murcia wins big AGAIN!

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 17:00

Image: Shutterstock/ Formatoriginal

FORTUNE continues to smile upon the residents of the Region of Murcia as a lucky individual strikes gold in La Primitiva lottery. Following the Christmas Lotto windfall throughout the region and a record-breaking Bonoloto win in Lorca recently, the latest stroke of luck falls on the capital of the region.

Life-Changing Numbers: Murcia Celebrates Another Jackpot Win

In the draw on February 8 of La Primitiva, a Murcia resident emerged as the sole winner of the first-tier prize, bagging a life-changing sum of €1.2 million.

The fortunate ticket owner, who purchased the ticket at the Calle Cánovas del Castillo administration in Murcia, is set to receive €1,237,489 for matching all six numbers.

Notably, there were no winners in the special category, and the accumulated jackpot now stands at an impressive €31.5 million.

