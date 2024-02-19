Married for 70 years

By John Smith • Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 10:23

Juan and María Dolores with their wedding photograph Credit: Almeria Provincial Council

To celebrate the concept of St Valentine’s Day, the Almeria Provincial Council decided to pay tribute to a loving couple nominated by the Home Help Service.

Together for 70 years

María Dolores Alonso (87) and Juan Bautista Sánchez (97), two residents of Taberno who take advantage of this service, were married in 1954 and they are still together 70 years later so are able to observe their Platinum Wedding Anniversary.

The vice president and deputy of Social Welfare, Ángel Escobar, accompanied by the mayor of Taberno, Antonio Martos, visited this couple, some days after February 14 to congratulate them on their achievement.

They couple always worked very hard in the fields and in 1959, their son Alonso was born and he lives with them now whilst his son currently works on his parents’ land.

As part of the tribute, the couple were presented with a commemorative plaque, a bouquet of flowers and a cake in recognition of their love story.