Married for 70 years

By John Smith •
Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 10:23
Juan and María Dolores with their wedding photograph
Credit: Almeria Provincial Council
To celebrate the concept of St Valentine’s Day, the Almeria Provincial Council decided to pay tribute to a loving couple nominated by the Home Help Service.
María Dolores Alonso (87) and Juan Bautista Sánchez (97), two residents of Taberno who take advantage of this service, were married in 1954 and they are still together 70 years later so are able to observe their Platinum Wedding Anniversary.
The vice president and deputy of Social Welfare, Ángel Escobar, accompanied by the mayor of Taberno, Antonio Martos, visited this couple, some days after February 14 to congratulate them on their achievement.
They couple always worked very hard in the fields and in 1959, their son Alonso was born and he lives with them now whilst his son currently works on his parents’ land.
As part of the tribute, the couple were presented with a commemorative plaque, a bouquet of flowers and a cake in recognition of their love story.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
