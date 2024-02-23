Excusive interview with Fiona Hendley

By John Smith • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 10:43

Paul and Fiona doing what they do so well Credit: Paula and Fiona

Fiona Hendley will be sharing her Christian faith in the company of husband, singer and actor Paul Jones in Mojacar on April 6.

Euro Weekly News interviewed Paul, when the couple travelled to Denia last April and now it was the turn of former actress and star of musical theatre Fiona.

Married in 1984

The couple met whilst both were appearing with the Royal Shakespeare Company and married in 1984.

As Fiona explained, “we had both enjoyed our musical lifestyles but even before we met we were beginning to question where we were going and now looking back, I can see that God was preparing us to accept His light and joy.”

It was thanks to Cliff Richard that they attended a meeting hosted by Argentinian Evangelist Luis Palau and it was there that both opened their hearts and invited God in!

Since then they have devoted a great deal of time to sharing their experiences with others, both like minded Christians and those who are not committed.

Mojacar event

“Our presentation in Mojacar will tell the story of how we discovered God and how it changed our lives

“It’s light hearted and interspersed with song, mainly our favourite gospel music, with Paul also playing his harmonica and I suspect we will probably ‘break the ice’ with an early Manfred Mann hit.”

The fact that the event is entitled a ‘do wah diddy of an evening’, might just give a hint to one of the songs likely to make an appearance.

Many years ago, Fiona decided that whilst she loved the West End and performing, her future should take her along a different path and this is what she has followed, offering to share her experience with others.

Coping with lockdown

She spoke about lockdown and how difficult it was for musicians (and those who offer support services) to actually exist and she and Paul put together a video offering advice and support to other performers.

Now this is behind them and they are on the road regularly, mainly in the UK but they are really looking forward to returning to Spain.

“Some time ago we had a really enjoyable time on holiday in Spain and it was fabulous to visit Denia last year and remind ourselves of the beautiful scenery as well as the very friendly attitude of the people.

“Paul is one of those musicians who believes that if you are in the public eye then you have an obligation to respond to members of the public who recognise you or simply want to talk about your music and he is so relaxed and friendly that they really appreciate that he’s not conscious of being a celebrity.”

Reserve tickets

The event at the Centro de Usos Multiples de la Fuente, Mojacar at 7.30pm on April 6 is free to enter but advance booking must be made by visiting turrechurch.es/pauljones.

Both Fiona and Paul are very charming and there is little doubt that this will be an great evening.