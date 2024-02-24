Mallorca’s free transport faces funding gap

By John Ensor • Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 13:49

Image of train in Balearic Islands. Credit: caib.es

The Council of the Balearic Government has approved the distribution of €43 million from the Spanish Government to support free public transport across the Balearic Islands in 2024.

This decision repeats the funding setup of 2023, which unfortunately missed the mark by over €13 million in covering the actual costs.

The allocation is meant to offset expenses for buses, trains, and metros in Mallorca, with specific shares for urban and intercity services.

For instance, Palma’s buses receive €18.78 million, while Mallorca’s interurban transport gets €14.66 million. The councils of Ibiza, Menorca, and Formentera are also beneficiaries, receiving funds tailored to their needs.

Despite these allocations, the real expense of maintaining free transport soared past €56 million last year.

This gap forced local bodies to dig deep into their pockets, contributing more than €13 million to keep the system afloat. The shortfall highlights the challenge of providing sustainable, cost-free transport without adequate state support.

As Mallorca and its neighbouring islands strive to offer efficient public transport, the funding dilemma persists.

The Balearic Government’s call for increased support reflects the growing demand for a solution that balances fiscal responsibility with environmental and social benefits.