Liverpool´s “Absolutely insane” triumph

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 15:07
Jurgen Klopp with Liverpool´s team at Wembley
Credit: Liverpool FC, X
On February 25, Liverpool recorded their 10th victory, this time against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, described by the trainer, Jurgen Klopp as “absolutely insane”.
Liverpool´s trainer, Klopp, said the success had been, “unbelievable”, by virtue of Virgil van Dijk´s header, far into extra time, earning Liverpool 1-0 when it was the least expected.
“I´m pretty sure that when we brought on all the kids, people were thinking ‘that’s it now, they give up. They’ve got a game on Wednesday’. ” revealed Klopp to Sky Sports.
He was shocked, as the Reds had won once again, despite the key players, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Darwin Nunez, and Diogo Jota, being excluded at this point due to injuries.
“These things are not possible! A team, a squad, an academy full of character. It’s unbelievable what happened here tonight.
Klopp proudly called this a “mature” performance, marking his seventh major victory as Liverpool´s trainer.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
