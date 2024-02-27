Royal visit in solidarity with Valencia

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 10:02

Don Felipe in Valencia. Credit: casareal.es

In a heartfelt display of support, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain visited Valencia.

On Monday, February 27, The King and Queen directly engaged with those affected by the devastating fire that claimed 10 lives in the Nou Campanar neighbourhood.

The royal couple arrived in Valencia on Monday, where they were greeted by a host of dignitaries including Carlos Mazon, president of the Generalitat Valenciana, and Maria Jose Catala, the mayor of Valencia.

Their visit was not just a formality, it was a profound gesture of solidarity with the victims and the emergency services who worked tirelessly on the scene.

A meeting of compassion and support

Upon their arrival, their Majesties met with the victims and their families, offering words of comfort and support.

‘We have obviously seen through the media what it entailed, but nothing like being on the ground and knowing how complicated this fire has been, how unusual and how extraordinarily virulent and ferocious it was,’ said Don Felipe, acknowledging the severity of the situation and the efforts of the emergency services.

The royal couple then visited the site of the tragedy, speaking with representatives from various emergency units. They praised the professionalism and dedication of the services, saying, ‘They are professionals in all their areas, but for a society, trusting that it has the appropriate services and the men and women willing to give their all in these circumstances is a peace of mind.’

Breaking protocol

Notably, King Felipe and Queen Letizia broke away from traditional protocol to personally greet the crowds that had gathered. Their gesture was met with applause and cheers, a sign of the deep connection between the Spanish monarchy and the people of Valencia.

‘They have given an exemplary message to society, to all of Valencia and all of Spain,’ remarked King Felipe, commending everyone involved in the response to the fire.

Their visit also highlighted the broader community support, from firefighters and police to local businesses.

Not to be forgotten are the dedicated Mercadona workers who for 48 hours in a row opened their doors to provide supplies to the emergency teams, and organisations like the Valientes association, which collected essential supplies for those affected.

The royal couple’s engagement with these groups underscored the collective effort in the aftermath of the tragedy.

A promise to remember and rebuild

The visit concluded with a promise from the King to convey the needs of the affected to the government, acknowledging that the impact of the fire was too significant to be borne by individuals alone. The community’s desire to rebuild and return to normalcy was a central theme.

In a poignant moment, neighbours shared a common plea with the royals: ‘Let us not forget.’ This sentiment resonated deeply, highlighting the ongoing need for support and remembrance as Valencia begins the process of healing.

The royal visit to Valencia was a powerful reminder of the strength of community and the importance of solidarity in times of crisis. It showcased the role of leadership in providing comfort and support, and the unwavering spirit of a city determined to recover and rebuild.