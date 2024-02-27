Solve a riddle for an egg

By John Smith •
Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 13:37
A typical Gækkebrev
Credit: Nillerdk CC
Easter Eggs are popular throughout Europe but in Denmark there is a tradition which people follow to decide whether you give or receive the egg.
The concept is fairly simple although the actual execution isn’t quite as easy and tends to follow the Valentine’s Day concept of initial anonymity.
You choose one or more people and send them what is best referred to as a ‘teaser’ letter (Gækkebrev) which is decorated with snowdrops and contains a riddle.
The sender ‘signs’ the letter with a series of dots which correspond to the number of letters in their name and if the recipient can solve the riddle and also work out who has sent the letter then they are entitled to claim an Easter egg from the sender.
If they can’t work it out, then they have to give the sender an Easter egg, although if they haven’t guessed who sent it, then the sender will have to reveal themselves to get their prize.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
