Solve a riddle for an egg

By John Smith • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 13:37

A typical Gækkebrev Credit: Nillerdk CC

Easter Eggs are popular throughout Europe but in Denmark there is a tradition which people follow to decide whether you give or receive the egg.

A Danish tradition

The concept is fairly simple although the actual execution isn’t quite as easy and tends to follow the Valentine’s Day concept of initial anonymity.

You choose one or more people and send them what is best referred to as a ‘teaser’ letter (Gækkebrev) which is decorated with snowdrops and contains a riddle.

The sender ‘signs’ the letter with a series of dots which correspond to the number of letters in their name and if the recipient can solve the riddle and also work out who has sent the letter then they are entitled to claim an Easter egg from the sender.

Who sent it?

If they can’t work it out, then they have to give the sender an Easter egg, although if they haven’t guessed who sent it, then the sender will have to reveal themselves to get their prize.