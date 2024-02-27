By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 18:07

World’s largest decorated Easter Egg in Pomerode, Brazil. Image: Guinness Book of Records.

Easter eggs have long been a cherished tradition, but what about the grandest Easter egg spectacle of them all?

Chocolate fans might like to get their teeth into the world’s largest chocolate Easter egg which hails from Tosca, Italy.

Standing tall at an impressive 10.39 metres, weighing a whopping 7,200 kg, and boasting a circumference of 19.6 metres at its widest point.

To grasp its enormity, consider this: an average orca weighs 3,000 – 4,000 kg, meaning this Easter egg weighs around twice as much as a killer whale and stands twice the height of an average two-story house in the UK!

Not only does this chocolate marvel hold the title for the largest chocolate Easter egg, but it also reigns as the world’s tallest chocolate Easter egg, earning its place as a double champion.

The largest unedible decorated Easter egg is located in the Brazilian town of Pomerode.

The multicoloured attraction is the world’s largest decorated Easter egg, standing 15.02 metres tall and 8.72 metres in diameter after 48 days of construction and decorating.

The egg itself is made out of welded steel (not chocolate!), while the painted shell is made from a sandwich of foam and resin-impregnated canvas.