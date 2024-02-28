Expired ITV: Can you be fined on the way to the inspection?

By John Ensor •
Many drivers in Spain find themselves on the road with an expired or even failed ITV (MOT), a gamble that not only invites fines but also poses safety risks.
Virtually all vehicle owners are mandated to undergo the ITV, yet some opt to push their luck by driving with an expired certification. This oversight is not just punishable with fines; it’s also a safety hazard, given the potential poor condition of the vehicle.
Interestingly, vehicle owners have the option to undertake a voluntary ITV. This proactive approach allows for a comprehensive or partial vehicle inspection, offering peace of mind regarding the vehicle’s condition.
Despite its benefits, including potentially reduced costs, a voluntary ITV does not exempt the vehicle from its regular inspection schedule. It’s particularly advised after incidents like accidents or extensive travel. Opting for this can also involve a visit to the garage.
The consequences of driving with an expired or failed MOT are clear, fines are a certainty if the Guardia Civil catches you on public roads.
However, once you’ve reached the ITV station, the expired status of your vehicle won’t attract penalties there. The real risk lies in getting to the station, even a short distance on public roads can lead to fines.
To avoid this, consider using a tow truck for transport to the station. Additionally, tampering with the ITV sticker is a serious offense, attracting fines between €6,000 and €12,000, highlighting the importance of adherence to regulations.
Driving with an overdue MOT is a risk that’s not worth taking. Not only does it expose you to potential fines, but it also questions the safety of your vehicle.
A voluntary MOT can serve as a useful check-in between regular inspections, ensuring your vehicle remains in top condition. However, once the official expiration date approaches, it’s crucial to renew the MOT promptly to avoid any legal or safety issues.
