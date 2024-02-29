Australian fitness revolution about to hit Spain

By John Ensor • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 9:57

BFT Barcelona. Credit: BFT eixample/Instagram.com

Is the fitness landscape set to change? Body Fit Training (BFT), a renowned Australian fitness franchise, is launching its first centre in Spain, marking the beginning of a significant expansion across the country.

The first BFT studio is scheduled to open its doors in Barcelona at 233 Valencia Street, in the bustling Eixample district, with Malaga and Madrid set to follow.

This centre not only brings a fresh perspective to fitness regimes by integrating resistance, cardio, and strength training in dynamic sessions but also caters to individuals across all age groups and fitness levels.

Innovative fitness for all

‘The BFT Eixample studio is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and offers a motivating environment to achieve optimal results,’ the company stated. This statement underscores BFT’s commitment to providing a cutting-edge and supportive fitness experience.

Liz Andrews, who oversees BFT’s growth in Spain and Portugal, shared the company’s ambitious blueprint for the region: ‘In addition to Barcelona, we have already closed agreements with franchisees in cities such as Madrid in a first phase, and soon in Malaga, and we hope meet the goal of opening up to one hundred studios’ in the next five years.

A vision of growth

The financial outlook for these studios is optimistic, with projections suggesting a profit of €60,000 in the first year, escalating to €150,000 and €250,000 in the second and third years, respectively.

These figures indicate a trajectory of sustained growth and a positive reception in the market. Moreover, BFT anticipates its global turnover to reach between €90 million and €105 million by 2024.

Founded by Cameron Falloon in May 2017, Body Fit Training has swiftly ascended to prominence within the boutique fitness sector.

As part of the Xponential Fitness group, which includes entities like Club Pilates, BFT has established a strong international presence. With operations in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, the USA, Canada, the UK, Singapore, and now Spain.

BFT’s personalised and group training programmes are tailored to meet the unique requirements of each client, cementing its status as a leader in the fitness industry.