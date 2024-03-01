Water supply problems in Arboleas

By John Smith •
Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 11:12
The Arroyo Aceituno area
Credit: Turismo Arboleas
The Arboleas Council has been forced to issue a clarification about problems with the supply of water in the Arroyo Aceituno area which for three decades has been supplied from wells.
Due to the lack of rainfall and possibly because of a problem with obsolete pipes it has been necessary to organise new work in order to allow desalinated water to be supplied as an alternative using funds drawn down from the EU.
The work has just entered the tender stage but it is expected that it will commence shortly and as a matter of urgency especially as the local population has grown considerably in recent years.
Whilst recognising some reasonable complaints from residents, the council argues that the water from the wells is not drinking water due to high levels of sulphates contained but is an additional supply most suitable for cleaning and irrigation.
In view of the emergency situation, the Town Hall and water company GALASA have decided to supply the affected neighbours with drinking water, free of charge which will be distributed every Wednesday morning.
This is particularly difficult at a time when much of Almeria Province including Arboleas is required to use less water for domestic purposes.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.