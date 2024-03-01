Water supply problems in Arboleas

By John Smith • Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 11:12

The Arroyo Aceituno area Credit: Turismo Arboleas

The Arboleas Council has been forced to issue a clarification about problems with the supply of water in the Arroyo Aceituno area which for three decades has been supplied from wells.

Wells out of commission

Due to the lack of rainfall and possibly because of a problem with obsolete pipes it has been necessary to organise new work in order to allow desalinated water to be supplied as an alternative using funds drawn down from the EU.

The work has just entered the tender stage but it is expected that it will commence shortly and as a matter of urgency especially as the local population has grown considerably in recent years.

Whilst recognising some reasonable complaints from residents, the council argues that the water from the wells is not drinking water due to high levels of sulphates contained but is an additional supply most suitable for cleaning and irrigation.

Drinking water delivery

In view of the emergency situation, the Town Hall and water company GALASA have decided to supply the affected neighbours with drinking water, free of charge which will be distributed every Wednesday morning.

This is particularly difficult at a time when much of Almeria Province including Arboleas is required to use less water for domestic purposes.