By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 17:30

Palm Sunday extravaganza: Elche gears up for festive market. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

As anticipation builds for Palm Sunday in Elche, the city prepares to celebrate with market stalls scattered across its neighbourhoods.

This highly anticipated annual event was recently honoured with the prestigious title of Festival Declared of International Tourist Interest.

Beginning on the Friday and Saturday preceding Palm Sunday, the town will buzz with 29 stalls, offering a diverse range of goods, from artisan crafts to tasty treats.

On Palm Sunday itself, March 24, several stalls will line Paseo de la Estación adjacent to the Tourist Office, inviting early visitors from 9:00.AM until 1:00.PM.

Plaza de Baix will emerge as a focal point of activity, with 13 elegant white palm stands, accompanied by additional sales points in Plaza Barcelona, San José Market, Plaza de Altabix, Torrellano, and Altet.

The stalls will be open on March 22 and 23, welcoming shoppers from 9:00.AM until 9:00.PM.

On Palm Sunday, an additional seven stands will grace Paseo de la Estación, providing a final opportunity for buyers to grab their festive essentials from 9:00.AM until 1:00.PM.