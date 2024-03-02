Queen Sofia honoured with gold medal

By John Ensor • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 19:18

Queen Sofía receives the Gold Medal of the Balearic Islands. Credit: CasaReal/X

In a ceremony held at the Lonja de Palma, the Balearic Government, led by President Marga Prohens, awarded Queen Sofia the Gold Medal of the Autonomous Community.

This prestigious accolade, given in recognition of her decades-long affinity for Mallorca and her ambassadorial efforts, marks a high point in the Balearic Islands Day celebrations, which was held on Thursday, February 29.

The Queen expressed her gratitude and noted her special connection to the islands: ‘I would like to thank you for the honour that this award that has been granted to me represents.

‘I have had the privilege of enjoying, for more than half a century, which is said to be soon, these wonderful islands.

‘I have felt at home here,’ she stated in Catalan, highlighting her more than fifty years of love for the region.

The event was not just a formality but a testament to Queen Sofia‘s genuine affection and commitment to Mallorca. She has been a visible supporter of social projects on the island, fostering a close relationship with its people.

The presence of former president Francina Armengol underscored the ceremony’s significance, bridging past and present administrations in a shared moment of respect for the Queen’s contributions.

Medals have previously been awarded to the Royal Family, it is worth remembering that King Juan Carlos already received, in its first edition, the CAIB Gold Medal in a special category, during Gabriel Canyellas ‘ time as president of the Balearic Islands.

The award ceremony was accompanied with musical performances and also celebrated other notable contributors to the islands’ welfare, including Mater director Barbara Mestre.

Queen Sofia’s award is a reminder of the royal family’s deep ties with the Balearic Islands, celebrating a legacy of service and dedication that has significantly impacted the people of Mallorca.