La Nucia Concert Excites

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 8:00

Diego Cantero is Funambulista Credit: https://auditorilanucia.com

On March 16 at 8pm, Funambulista plays at the Auditori La Nucia, returning with a bang with ‘Me gusta la vida’ (June 2021). This is an optimistic song recorded between Spain and Puerto Rico and part of the long-awaited album which was released on his own label, Señorita Rock & Roll, in April 2022.

Diego Cantero, ,Funambulista’, is one of the most prestigious and sought-after authors of Spanish pop. His songs are luminous and full of emotion, with a tender focus on the little things. This songwriter has left his mark not only on his large and loyal audience, but also with his compositions for artists such as Abel Pintos, Malú, Raphael and Pastora Soler. He has worked on film soundtracks (‘Quiero que vuelvas’ in the soundtrack to the film ‘Perdona si te llamo amor’), television series (theme to the series ‘Familia’) and commercials.

With his latest release “La Bohemia” (Sept 2021), Diego Cantero highlights the value of the musician’s craft, the hours of composition, study, concerts on the road and daily menus.

A reckoning with the law of minimum effort, but also a song for reflection: the musician’s profession is wonderful, but as dignified and respectable as any other. Cantero is passionate about his profession, which he sees as an artisanal process in which success means continuing to enjoy your work, day after day. “The work of a musician is much more a craft than a mystery’, he explains.

Tickets are available from: https://www.entradas.com