By Anna Ellis •
Published: 06 Mar 2024 • 15:15
Ready for liftoff: Cité de l'Espace Centre in Toulouse launches Lune Xplorer. Image: Cité de l'espace / Facebook.
France’s Cité de l’Espace Centre in Toulouse is introducing an exciting opportunity for space enthusiasts: the Lune Xplorer experience.
Here, visitors can take part in a thrilling journey aboard a rocket simulator, giving them a taste of space travel.
The simulator is designed to mimic spacecraft planned for upcoming lunar missions, offering an authentic adventure similar to going to the Moon.
Each capsule holds four passengers, ensuring an immersive experience with attention to detail.
Using a centrifuge, the simulator recreates the sensations of acceleration to make the experience more realistic.
To make the experience even more special, veteran astronauts and NASA experts are on hand to guide and brief the visitors.
Jean-François Clervo, a seasoned NASA representative, says the realistic accelerations and decelerations add to the authenticity, making it feel like an actual rocket launch.
This attraction arrives during a time of increased interest in unmanned space missions focused on lunar exploration.
With NASA planning to send humans back to the lunar surface by 2026, the Lune Xplorer experience gives visitors a timely glimpse into the future of space travel.
