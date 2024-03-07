Mayan Monkey – A chocolate dream

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 10:16

Bean-to-cup sets Mayan Monkey Credit: Anna Akopoyan

The most magical place in Mijas invites children and adults to delve into the world of chocolate production at the Mayan Monkey chocolate factory.

“Find Happy – Share Happy”: Mayan Monkey is a happiness laboratory, not only because it takes children on a chocolate adventure but all products in the factory are ethically made.

Almost 70 per cent of the world´s cacao is produced in the Ivory Coast, with exploitative working conditions and child labour.

Mayan Monkey makes a difference by using ethical methods of chocolate production, creating chocolate right in their factory.

Unmatched with others, Mayan Monkey cares about children´s health and uses no artificial flavours, colourings or preservatives, instead, using 100 per cent biological cocoa.

The factory is festive in every season: not only a dream birthday location, it is an unforgettable Easter experience.

Magical experiences are awaiting you.

Mini Express

This introductory workshop includes the designing, moulding and decorating of chocolate bars, with a choice of 54 ingredients. Fruits, nuts, honey, caramel, even matcha tea and spices: there is a wide range of flavours available. Children will be able to take home all the products they make.

Dragons, Donkeys, and Butterflies

A chocolate adventure with the taste of Game of Thrones, this workshop requires a minimum of two people.

Learn how to craft chocolate into the shapes of dragons, donkeys, and butterflies.

Choosing from a variety of options, including chocolate tahini, peanut cream, and praline, the chocolate figures will be almost too fabulous to eat.

The workshop takes one hour for the price of €49,95 per person.

Chocolate superhero adventure story

For children from three to 12, this 90-minute session teaches kids to make chocolate by roasting cacao beans into delicious drinks, following a treasure hunt and creating a personalised chocolate adventure storybook, which will be available to take home within 15 minutes.

The workshop requires a minimum of two participants and a supervising adult, for the price of €99,95 per person.

MMM Masterclass

Beginning with a guided tour of the Chocolate Museum, the children will learn about the origins of cacao and the role of Spain in the history of chocolate production. There will be handmade and ethically sourced artisan samples to enjoy and glasses of wine or cava for adults.

Undertake a masterclass in chocolate production, including chocolate bar designing, bonbons creation, chocolate-enrobing, and hot chocolate making. Take home numerous treats to remember your experience.

There is a minimum of two participants required, for the price of €99,95 per person.

Due to the large number of visitors, it is advised to book your trip in advance.

Share a magical experience with your children at Plaza Virgen de la Peña 15, Mijas.