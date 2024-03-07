Spain bans Worldcoin’s eye scans

By John Ensor •
Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 10:16
Fears over iris scanning.
Credit: Oleg Gekman/Shutterstock.com
How safe is your identity online? Spain’s recent decision on cutting-edge technology raises such questions.
On Wednesday, March 6, the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) issued a directive to the Tools for Humanity Corporation, the creators of Worldcoin, demanding a halt, for a three-month period) to their personal data collection activities in Spain. This includes stopping the use of any data they have already gathered.
The regulator’s action came after receiving multiple complaints. Issues ranged from the collection of children’s personal data to the inability of individuals to withdraw their consent for data sharing.
Worldcoin, designed by OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman, offers digital IDs through iris scans in return for a digital ID and free cryptocurrency, aiming for a theft-proof form of identification.
Yet, this method, involving devices known as ‘orbs’, has stirred privacy worries, despite the company’s assurances of data protection.
As of November 2023, over 360,000 Spaniards have registered with Worldcoin at centres in Barcelona and Madrid, however its popularity has resulted in increasing scrutiny.
Experts fear the potential misuse of sensitive information beyond its intended purpose for secure identification.
This scepticism isn’t confined to Spain, many countries, including France and Germany, are also examining the initiative’s implications for privacy.
In response to the Spanish agency’s demands, Worldcoin insists on the legality and privacy of its operations.
‘The Spanish data protection authority (AEPD) is circumventing EU law with their actions today, which are limited to Spain and not the broader EU, and spreading inaccurate and misleading claims about our technology globally,’ stated Jannick Preiwisch, Worldcoin’s data protection officer.
According to its website, over 4 million people in 120 countries have already agreed to have their irises scanned by Worldcoin.
As debates around digital identity and privacy continue, the balance between innovation and individual rights remains precarious.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.