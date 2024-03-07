Why Boeing and Airbus could impact 2024 flight prices 

By John Ensor • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 9:14

A passenger waiting to board her flight. Credit: Pere Rubi/Shutterstock.com

Could your holiday flights cost more this summer? This troubling prospect emerges as major aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus face significant setbacks.

In January, an incident involving a Boeing plane has led to increased inspection requirements. Airbus on the other hand is grappling with issues related to the A320neo’s engine manufacturer.

Boeing’s production delays impact airlines

Boeing’s quality control measures have intensified following the mid-flight explosion of an Alaska Airlines Max-9’s fuselage in January.

‘We are communicating to customers that some delivery schedules may change as we take the time necessary to ensure that each aircraft we deliver is of high quality and meets all requirements of customers and regulators,’ a Boeing spokesperson stated.

This scrutiny has inevitably slowed down the production and delivery of their aircraft, affecting airlines’ operations and possibly leading to a hike in ticket prices across Europe as highlighted recently by Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary.

Airbus also faces challenges

Similarly, Airbus has encountered problems with its A320neo model, primarily due to the Pratt & Whitney engines.

A flaw was identified in the metal used in the engines’ manufacture, potentially leading to cracks. This issue necessitates the grounding of numerous aircraft for inspections.

In September, it will be necessary to remove 200 engines from service and inspect them before periodic visits, reported A21, highlighting the severity of the situation.

This disruption is not limited to a single airline but affects several carriers across Europe and beyond.

Ripple effects across the industry

The implications of these technical setbacks are extensive. Airlines such as Lufthansa, Wizz Air, and possibly Vueling and Iberia Express find themselves in a predicament, with a considerable number of their fleet grounded for unexpected inspections.

This scenario restricts their operational capacity, compelling other airlines to reconsider their flight schedules and pricing strategies.

As a result, the aviation industry braces for a ripple effect, potentially leading to higher flight prices and reduced availability during the peak summer season of 2024.

Air travel next summer could indeed become more costly and less accessible for thousands of passengers due to these manufacturing and technical challenges.

As airlines adapt to these constraints, passengers might need to prepare for an environment of escalated fares across Europe.

With the industry still recovering from the impacts of the COVID crisis, these additional setbacks pose new challenges to both airlines and travellers alike.