Our readers´shopping guide

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 08 Mar 2024 • 12:28

Family grocery shopping Credit: Gustavo Fring, Pexels

After inquiring the Euro Weekly News readers about their shopping tips and habits, the best shops and products have been disclosed for those who have not yet discovered Spain´s shopping scene.

Amongst all grocery stores, Mercadona was established as the top pick. Chosen by nearly six million households both in Spain and Portugal, there are currently 1, 600 Mercadona stores across Spain, marking it as the largest supermarket chain nationwide.

As Euro Weekly´s reader, Dee Smith, pointed out on the paper´s Facebook page, “If Mercadona was in the UK, it would run the other supermarkets out of business.”

Colleen Loyden also commented on Mercadona´s perks: “I shop in Mercadona twice a week, can’t beat a lot of their products, they have the best fresh tortilla. Also, the cosmetic and make-up range is excellent, better than the big brands.”

Many of the commentators highlighted Mercadona´s food products: “The best fruit, vegetable and fish counter is in Mercadona,” revealed Vic Parker.

Joanne Guyver pointed out: “Mercadona´s salted caramel ice-cream…Amazing,” and Tricia Gabbitas shared her favourite treat: “Mercadona´s battered hake fillet with their potato wedges cooked in the air fryer by my husband – perfection!”

The beverage section of the store has also been positively reviewed. “Guv´no wine. Sublime,” shared Mick Jones, and Lesley O’Brien added, “The Syrah from Mercadona is wonderful.”

Alongside Mercadona, the Euro Weekly readers highlighted Aldi for its “quality bio minced meat,”, Hoperber, for the “5 per cent minced pork and beef,” and LIDL for the “Hamsptead gin” and “Libertario Reserva wine.”

“Why use British supermarkets when you have the best Spanish produce? The quality and choice is excellent,” commented Colin Carter.

Indeed, Spain´s supermarkets not only satisfy the residents but have become the key supplier to European markets, for their high quality and large production amount.