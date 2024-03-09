Anthony Joshua in winning form

By John Smith • Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 12:39

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou at the weigh in Credit: Anthony Joshua Facebook

Former two time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua made short work of his latest opponent Francis Ngannou in Riyadh on the evening of March 8.

Second round knock out

This was only Ngannou’s second professional bout having moved over from mixed martial arts but the French-Cameroonian had given current world champion Tyson Fury a bit of a fright in his first match which he just lost on points in a split decision.

Joshua had a point to prove and when he stepped into the ring for his 31 professional fight he was all muscle and ring craft.

He needed to make this a real fight if he wants to return to the upper echelons of world boxing and fight for another world title and he had to do it quickly and efficiently.

He caught Ngannou with a beautiful straight right two minutes into the first round which saw the underdog hit the canvas but he recovered from that and carried on boxing.

Come round two and near the end, a right then left put Ngannou back on the canvas and then, looking shaken he returned to his feet to literally walk into an overhand right punch which knocked him out and the doctors were called in to the ring immediately with the fight over.

African giant

He eventually came to and congratulated Joshua who had earlier called him an African giant and added that he should continue boxing despite this loss.