Anthony Joshua in winning form

By John Smith •
Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 12:39
Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou at the weigh in
Credit: Anthony Joshua Facebook
Former two time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua made short work of his latest opponent Francis Ngannou in Riyadh on the evening of March 8.
This was only Ngannou’s second professional bout having moved over from mixed martial arts but the French-Cameroonian had given current world champion Tyson Fury a bit of a fright in his first match which he just lost on points in a split decision.
Joshua had a point to prove and when he stepped into the ring for his 31 professional fight he was all muscle and ring craft.
He needed to make this a real fight if he wants to return to the upper echelons of world boxing and fight for another world title and he had to do it quickly and efficiently.
He caught Ngannou with a beautiful straight right two minutes into the first round which saw the underdog hit the canvas but he recovered from that and carried on boxing.
Come round two and near the end, a right then left put Ngannou back on the canvas and then, looking shaken he returned to his feet to literally walk into an overhand right punch which knocked him out and the doctors were called in to the ring immediately with the fight over.
He eventually came to and congratulated Joshua who had earlier called him an African giant and added that he should continue boxing despite this loss.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.