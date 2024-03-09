Remembering the resistance

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 11:33

One World peace sign Credit: Markus Spiske, Pexels

Veles e Vents school in Alfas, held a talk by Helmtrud von Hagen, inspiring the future generation to fight for freedom.

Helmtrud von Hagen, aged 88, had lost her father, Albrecht, to the failed attack against Adolf Hitler on July 20, 1944.

She has been living in Alfas del Pi with her husband for 50 years but returns to Berlin annually to commemorate the fight against the Nazi regime.

Collaborating with the local Department of International Residents, Helmtrud initiated a talk, “Girl in War ” in the Veles e Vents school in Alfas.

Helmtrud was eight years old and her brother two years older, when they lost their father to tragic events. Albrecht von Hagen was one of the participants of the 1944 mission, in which civilians and military personnel attempted to overthrow the Nazi regime and negotiate an end to the Second World War.

As a result, Adolf Hitler had minor injuries and 5,000 people involved were arrested, more than 100 of whom were executed.

Helmtrud shared the shattering experience of the past events with the students of the Alfas school, inspiring them to stay weary of nationalist regimes and continue to make efforts to ensure global peace and equality.