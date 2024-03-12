Food Bank of Costa Blanca

By Anna Akopyan •
Project 4 All Food Donations
Project 4 All is a key non-profit organisation aiding the local homeless community, has launched a new Food Bank.
Project 4 All is committed to providing essential help to those less fortunate in the Costa Blanca community and is dependent on contributions from those willing to help.
To help reduce hunger on the streets and make catering easier, Project 4 All is asking for donations of sustainable food items, including tins and packets, which will support the lives of those in need.
The main drop-off point for non-perishable food items is the Halfway House at Calle Purissima 48, Benissa.
If you want to contribute, you are also welcome to join Project 4 All´s membership scheme, making a long-lasting impact on the lives of local residents who need your support.
All members receive a card, with which discounts and special offers become available from the restaurants, cafes, and businesses collaborating with the charity.
To find out more, visit www.project4all.org or email infoproject4all@gmail.com
